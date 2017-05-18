Chris Attoh Actor celebrates wife Damilola Adegbite

Pulse Nigeria

The "Tinsel" star took to Instagram on May 18, 2017, to celebrate his wife as she turns a year older. Published: 5 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · play · Damilola Adegbite, Chris Attoh Celebrity couple put divorce rumours to rest …



and more »