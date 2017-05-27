Pages Navigation Menu

Chris Brown celebrates His Daughter Royalty as She turns 3 Today

May 27, 2017

Pop star Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty is celebrating her third birthday today. The proud dad took to his Instagram page to share an adorable photo of the little princess along with a loving message: MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU Photo Credit: Instagram – @chrisbrownofficial

Hello. Add your message here.