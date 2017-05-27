Chris Brown celebrates His Daughter Royalty as She turns 3 Today

Pop star Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty is celebrating her third birthday today. The proud dad took to his Instagram page to share an adorable photo of the little princess along with a loving message: MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU Photo Credit: Instagram – @chrisbrownofficial

