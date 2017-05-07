Chris Hughton vows to stick with key men after seeing Brighton miss out on Championship title – Mirror.co.uk
Mirror.co.uk
Chris Hughton vows to stick with key men after seeing Brighton miss out on Championship title
Chris Hughton pledged to resist “wholesale” changes this summer despite Brighton's promotion-winning party falling flat. Boss Hughton has masterminded an outstanding season but the Seagulls' title aspirations were wrecked yesterday in agonising fashion.
