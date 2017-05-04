Chris Rock’s Excellent Rolling Stone Interview – Cheating On His Wife, A Bitter Divorce And Touring Again

Chris Rock is a bit like Pharrell Williams in that he never seems to age.

That being said, plenty has changed over the past few years for the comedian.

He has been embroiled in a bitter divorce, decided that Hollywood is full of shit and hit the road to tour his stand-up comedy once more.

Good news for fans of the 52-year-old, bad news for the ex-wife.

The Rolling Stone interview offers great insight into what’s going on in Rock’s life, and it’s impossible to sum it up with a few passages, but some of the stand outs are below:

On infidelity

At 52, he somehow doesn’t look much different from when he played crack-addled Pookie in New Jack City exactly half his life ago. Still reed-thin, he smiled with perfect teeth – the one cosmetic change from his early days – and paced the claustrophobic stage for a few seconds. He then began describing how much his ex now hated him.

“If someone wants 52 percent custody, you know they want to kill you,” he said. There were some knowing giggles, but the response was muted. The audience was eavesdropping on a therapy session. Rock mentioned that he had slept with only three women on his last tour. Some of the women hissed, and many of the men stared into their drinks. Rock smiled. “Men, it’s a lot easier to be faithful when no one wants to fuck you.”

On everyone always being offended:

[Rock’s] father’s teachings could be seen at the root of one of his son’s most famous bits, “black people versus niggas,” from his 1996 Bring the Pain tour. It’s a routine, Rock says, that he couldn’t do now. “The joke wouldn’t work because there would be so much freaking backlash,” he says. “Too much politically correct backlash.”

On being black in America:

Fame doesn’t get him a free pass. Rock doesn’t travel with an entourage and knows the stares he will get when he walks alone into a strange place, like another school where his daughter is playing a game, until everyone realizes it’s Chris Rock. “I see the looks: ‘What are you doing here?’ Shit that white people, especially white men, don’t have to deal with. I literally get treated like a nigger a few times a day.” He pauses. “I can’t imagine what it is like for my brothers and what they go through every day.”

There’s plenty more to be covered, with the journalist following Rock around on tour, so if you’re a fan head over HERE for the full interview.

Also if Brad Pitt spilling the beans on his recent life is your thing check out his interview with GQ HERE.

[source:rollingstone]

