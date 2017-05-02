Christian Benteke Trying To Convince Mamadou Sakho To Stay At Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke has revealed he is trying to persuade on-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho to stay at Crystal Palace, although the striker admits it won’t be easy, reports the Evening Standard.

Sakho has been at Selhurst Park since February after relations with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp soured, and the France international has seized the opportunity at Palace, with his stock rising on the back of a number of fine displays.

Sakho’s assured defensive displays, coupled with Benteke’s goals, have guided Palace closer to Premier League safety, and the Belgium striker is keen to see Sakho stay put.

“I’m trying to persuade him to stay but it will be tough,” Benteke said. “He’ll have offers from other clubs, although our chairman and boss will try to get him to stay too.

“He’s made such a difference to us. First, we have to make sure we remain in the Premier League – but we’re not far away now.”

