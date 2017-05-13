Christian Couples' Rules & Roles in Marriage

China Christian Daily

Christian Couple: Rule and role with each Other: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does …

The Transition from Single to Married Life (2) National Accord



all 3 news articles »