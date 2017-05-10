Pages Navigation Menu

Christian Governor Jailed For blasphemy Against Islam In Indonesia

Posted on May 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Basuki Purnama, the first Indonesian Christian governor in decades, has been given a two-year jail sentence for blasphemy. The North Jakarta district court handed the sentence after finding him guilty of committing the criminal act of blasphemy and inciting violence, The Cable.ng reports. Purnama’s  travails began on September 27, 2016, when he said some citizens would not…

