Christopher, Jalung elected into Basketball Federation board – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Christopher, Jalung elected into Basketball Federation board
Vanguard
Ejike Christopher and Adamu Jalung have been elected as representatives of Athletes and Technical on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBF). The elections, which were held at the Abuja National Stadium on Wednesday, had delegates from …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!