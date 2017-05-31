Christopher, Jalung elected into Basketball Federation board

Ejike Christopher and Adamu Jalung have been elected as representatives of Athletes and Technical on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBF).

The elections, which were held at the Abuja National Stadium on Wednesday, had delegates from various states in attendance.

Christopher (South East), who was the only contestant for athletes’ representative, was returned unopposed with 15 states delegates voting for him.

The technical representative had two contestants Jalung (North Central) and Victor Owokere (Akwa Ibom).

Owokere shortly before the election decided to step down, which made Jalung to scale through into the board.

Christopher in his response said he was happy with the elections, adding that everything turned out as planned.

“We will try to make some new developments in the sports.’’

Jalung speaking said that he was happy with “this great success’’ and commended the delegates for the confidence reposed on him.

The post Christopher, Jalung elected into Basketball Federation board appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

