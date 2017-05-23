Pages Navigation Menu

Chukwuma Onuekwusi, Channels TV State House correspondent is dead

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chukwuma Onuekwusi, Channels Television’s State House Correspondent, is dead. The veteran journalist died in the early hours of Tuesday. His death was confirmed to DAILY POST by a close colleague. “He has been ill for a while and passed away this morning. Sad day indeed for all of us who know him”. Chukwuma Onuekwusi joined […]

