Church thief sentenced to jail for seven years with hard labour

An unrepentant church thief, Williams Okonoboh Eromosele, 28 has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment with hard labour by an Igbosere magistrate court, Lagos for stealing a Huawei G73 phone valued at N70,000 from Mrs. Ihindinibu Omawunmi at the Church of Resurrection Anglican located at 1004 estate, Victoria Island, Lagos. The convict was sentenced by …

