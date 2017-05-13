Chyn – Find You Ft. Funbi
Chyn returns with a sexy new single titled “Find You”. He teams up with singer Funbi to bring this infectious tune. This is a follow up to his previous single – Hollywood & his feature on Falz’ Chardonnay Music alongside Poe. China & Funbi displayed such great chemistry, Give it a listen.. DOWNLOAD
