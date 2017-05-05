CIA plotting to assassinate our leader – North Korea

North Korea on Friday accused the CIA of plotting with South Korea to assassinate the isolated country’s leader Kim Jong-Un, amid soaring tensions in the flashpoint region. The CIA and Seoul’s Intelligence Services have “hatched a vicious plot” involving unspecified “biochemical substances” to assassinate the hermit state’s young leader during public ceremonial events in Pyongyang, […]

