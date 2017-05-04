CIMA launches financial management programme for SMEs

THE Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the global body of management accountants, has launched Certificate in Business Accounting for SMEs (CERTBA for SMEs), a business skill and financial management programme for entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Designed for small to medium business entrepreneurs, CERTBA for SMEs addresses the financial management challenge or crisis facing entrepreneurs as they strive to enhance profitability while managing working capital.

The global programme, which is now available in Nigeria, helps small to medium size businesses create a sustainable framework for good decision making, effective management of risks and cash flow.

Ijeoma Anadozie, Associate Director for Nigeria, CIMA, said: “The programme is designed to elevate small to medium enterprises in Nigeria to success by helping them to develop financial management and corporate governance skills required for their survival and growth. It is a learning programme designed to ensure that entrepreneurs, especially those without a finance background, have a solid grasp of the fundamentals of business and finance, as well as the skill and confidence to run their small business like a big business CEO.

“The CERTBA for SMEs programme was based on extensive research and consultation with senior executives and business owners worldwide, ensuring that the learning reflects the emerging issues faced by businesses and responds to their need for competent, confident and skilled entrepreneurs. CIMA’s CERTBA for SMEs will equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills required to survive in today’s highly competitive market. Across Europe and Asia, the programme ensured that entrepreneurs do not just have better business skills and financial literacy, but also run a better business.”

CIMA, founded in 1919, is the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants, with members and students operating in 177 countries, working at the heart of business. CIMA members and students work in industry, commerce, public sector and not-for-profit organisations. CIMA works closely with employers and sponsors leading-edge research, constantly updating its qualification, professional experience requirements and continuing professional development to ensure it remains the employers’ choice when recruiting financially-trained business leaders.

The post CIMA launches financial management programme for SMEs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

