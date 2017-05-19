CIO trains over 600 Imams

By Haroon Balogun

The Chairman of Conference of Islamic Organisations, CIO, and Chief Missioner of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Ahmad has charged the federal government to deploy similar attention in fighting corruption to all other aspects of the economy to lift the country out of its present socio-economic challenges.

Sheikh Ahmad made this known while speaking with journalists during a one-day-Seminar for Imams and Alfas organised by CIO , held at Regency Hall, Ikeja recently.

“The conference is necessary because the Imams are the guide, teachers, defenders of the rights of the Muslims and the eyes of the Muslims when things look tough. They are the rallying point and a conscience of a Godly society.

On the state of the nation, Sheikh Ahmad said: “There are so many approaches. whereas we commend the government on the war against corruption, we want to state that those who are corrupt cannot fight corruption. We are not sure whether corruption is really fighting back.”

Also, while delivering his keynote address, Sheikh Ahmad advised the participants to reposition themselves for the purpose of better service delivery to their followers as well as contributing meaningfully to the multifarious challenges bedeviling the country.

Recounting the roles Imams played in the last three decades, he stated that the contemporary scholars could do better by making their presence felt in all areas of human life as well as making significant contributions to the development of the country through their sermons, and other spiritual activities. “We all need to come together, be more united in order to move forward. This programme was solely organised and sponsored by Imams and this shows that we have the wherewithal to contribute meaningfully to the development of this country.

While speaking on the Theme: “Muslim Scholars in 21st Century’ Obligations, Challenges and Way out” the guest lecturer, Dr. Jubrin Saludeen charged Imams to reposition themselves to take their rightful place in the 21st century and respond to issues, researches and other morden challenges. “As Imams, who are in touch with Muslims and members of the public every day, you need to nurture your followers to be good Muslims, reposition yourselves and possess the needed capacity to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.”

He also advised on the need for specialization in different areas of Islamic knowledge for a robust response to different challenges, just as he charged the Muslim scholars to begin the regulation of their affairs with a view to stopping unethical behaviours.

He also charged participants on effective Islamic Finance. According to him: “the era Muslim begging should be over, we should gather and put resources together for the benefit of the umah. The seminar witnessed over 600 imams and Alfas from over 200 Islamic Organisations in the South West.

The post CIO trains over 600 Imams appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

