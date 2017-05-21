CIS Lagos at COBIS Secondary Games 2017
The annual COBIS Games is an exciting and unique sporting event which draws together young people from around the world to take part in three days of competitive swimming, athletics and football.
This year’s games is being held in the UK from the 19th – 21st of May 2017. We wish Team CIS and Captains Ameerah & Xavier, all the very best of luck, for the competition.
