Cisi Eze: Women Should Start Paying Groom Price

“Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.” Have you ever seen a Nigerian man leave his father and mother go to his wife’s house? Heu, Chi’m! We have been disobeying God. Imagine! A religious country as Nigeria has gone against […]

The post Cisi Eze: Women Should Start Paying Groom Price appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

