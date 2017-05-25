City of Cape Town prays for much needed rain – News24
|
News24
|
City of Cape Town prays for much needed rain
News24
Johannesburg – City of Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille hosted an inter-faith prayer gathering on Table Mountain to pray for much needed rain on Thursday. The Western Cape is experiencing the worst drought in more than 100 years. De Lille said over …
WATCH: God help us – Cape Town religious leaders pray for rain
De Lille to table city's R44.3bn draft budget
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!