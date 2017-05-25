Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

City of Joburg suspects tampering in billing system failure – Eyewitness News

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

City of Joburg suspects tampering in billing system failure
Eyewitness News
Officials say over 400,000 account holders will not receive their bills for the month of April after the automated system suffered a major failure. City of Joburg. Picture: Supplied. City of Joburg · Billing crisis · City of Joburg online billing
Jozi vows to fix billing foul-upTimes LIVE
Mashaba's budget for the poorRosebank Killarney Gazette
DA cries foul over Joburg billing glitchBusiness Day (registration)
Jacaranda FM
all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.