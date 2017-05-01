City to swap Iheanacho for Aubameyang? – ESPN FC (blog)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
ESPN FC (blog)
|
City to swap Iheanacho for Aubameyang?
ESPN FC (blog)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Would Man City be willing to part with Kelechi Iheanacho in order to land BVB star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? The football world's gossip mill is in full swing, and Transfer Talk is monitoring the whispers ahead of all the …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!