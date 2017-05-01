Civil Defence Corps arrest man, his wife and others paid 600K to hack JAMB network

A hacker who was allegedly paid 600K, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for allegedly erecting a radio mast with the aim of hacking the virtual Private network of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

He was arrested alongside the proprietor of Bright Technologies, an IT company, whose name was not given. The hacker’s wife and other accomplices were also arrested by the NSCDC team from Abuja. Two suspects were said to be on the run, the Punch reports.

One of the suspects, identified only as Tosin, allegedly confessed that the deal they were contracted for was to extend the JAMB network, from an

accredited Computer Based Test centre in Abeokuta to some cyber cafe operators in the area where candidates can be registered illegally for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The corps claimed that during the interrogation, the proprietor also confessed that he created over 400 User Names and passwords.

“We are using unlicensed spectrum to transmit to our customers using 2.4 gigabyte and 5.8 gigabyte radio. On March 28, they came from Kindle e-Learning Service that they wanted Internet services and after three days, they came again, (Tosin, Segun and Jide) that they wanted us to configure VPN for them.

“They told me they needed our services only during the JAMB registration and on April 1, we went to their office. They gave me the IP (Internet Protocol) address and I did pinging from my own Router. I have collected about N600,000 so far from Kindle e-Learning,” he allegedly confessed.

The JAMB Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the intention of the group was to completely demobilise the Board process.

“With what we saw, we are of the strong opinion that the DSS should also come in to consolidate on the investigation done by NSCDC.

“This is because if this group has the IP address of any bank; they could take the whole money in the banks” he said.

