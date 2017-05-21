Civil servants to own houses in Sokoto – Vanguard
|
Civil servants to own houses in Sokoto
Vanguard
The Sokoto State Government says it will sell its houses to civil servants occupying them on owner-occupier basis. Alhaji Bello Gwiwa, the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Survey, disclosed this in Sokoto on Sunday, at a ministerial press briefing …
