Civil servants to own houses in Sokoto – Vanguard

Civil servants to own houses in Sokoto
The Sokoto State Government says it will sell its houses to civil servants occupying them on owner-occupier basis. Alhaji Bello Gwiwa, the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Survey, disclosed this in Sokoto on Sunday, at a ministerial press briefing

