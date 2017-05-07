Civil service crucial to the success of Ambode’s govt – Benson Oke

By Yinka Ajayi

Lagos State Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Dr. Akintola Benson- Oke, says for the programmes of the state administration to succeed, civil servants must not play with their statutory duties.

Benson- Oke said this in Lagos during the presentation of a Recognition of Excellence Award to him by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (Lagos State Branch) as part of the activities to mark 2017 Workers Day celebrations.

According to him, he was deeply honoured by the association’s gesture which had encouraged him in his resolve to improve on the cordial relationship between the association and the state government.

“Governor Akinwunni Ambode has re-stated his dedication and commitment to the training, welfare and partnership with officers of the Public Service. In that same vein, I am dedicating the award to a call for even greater and deeper cooperation between the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (Lagos State Branch) and the government of Lagos State”, the Commissioner said.

“Your association consists of the most prodigious, most trained, most relevant and most strategically-important of all the human resources in Lagos State and the government heavily depends on your expertise, experience, exemplary conduct and energetic devotion to Lagos State.

“More than ever before, now is the time for you all to show even greater dedication to your all-important duties as senior civil servants. The Lagos State Civil Service is now needed to complement the efforts of this administration as it seeks to fundamentally transform infrastructure and re-position the state as a competitive Global City that is positioned to attract and retain investments and talents that will further deepen our economy and increase our relevance in global commerce’.

“On my part, I can assure you that I will continue to promote your interests within the sphere of my influence. As long as we continue to relate as partners in progress who appreciate and respect the limits of resources, the fundamental reality of competing needs and the wisdom of constructive communication and consultations over confrontational conflicts, I have no doubt whatsoever that we can forge and maintain a productive partnership that is worthy of emulation”.

