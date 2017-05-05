Pages Navigation Menu

CJN faults acceptance of gratifications by judges

Posted on May 5, 2017

CHIEF JUSTICE of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen yesterday faulted the practice where judges accept gratification in whatever form. He said the practice where judicial officers handling financial and banking related matters accept gratification was harmful and threatens the nation’s economy. Onnoghen spoke during the opening ceremony of the 2017 sensitisation seminar for judges of […]

