CJN faults acceptance of gratifications by judges

CHIEF JUSTICE of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen yesterday faulted the practice where judges accept gratification in whatever form. He said the practice where judicial officers handling financial and banking related matters accept gratification was harmful and threatens the nation’s economy. Onnoghen spoke during the opening ceremony of the 2017 sensitisation seminar for judges of […]

The post CJN faults acceptance of gratifications by judges appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

