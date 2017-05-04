CJN Onnoghen Cautions Judges against Gratification – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
CJN Onnoghen Cautions Judges against Gratification
THISDAY Newspapers
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has warned judges in Nigeria to avoid all forms of misconduct, including accepting gratification, noting that as judges, they are expected to live above board in the dispensation of justice …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!