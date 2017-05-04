Pages Navigation Menu

CJN Onnoghen Cautions Judges against Gratification – THISDAY Newspapers

CJN Onnoghen Cautions Judges against Gratification
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has warned judges in Nigeria to avoid all forms of misconduct, including accepting gratification, noting that as judges, they are expected to live above board in the dispensation of justice

