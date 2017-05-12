Claims that parents of Chibok girls’re not allowed to see them false – Presidency

By Anthony Ogbonna

Presidency has, Friday, debunked claims that the parents of 24 earlier released Chibok girls have been restricted from having access to their children.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the claims that the parents are not allowed to see their children is totally false.

The presidential spokesman however said, the girls were due to visit their parents during the Easter period but could not do so due to security concerns.

According to him, “It is time to put to rest the falsehood that parents of the 24 Chibok Girls who returned earlier are not allowed to see them.

“This claim is outrightly false. By an arrangement put in place, the 24 girls will go home to spend time with their families every three months.”

“They were due to go during Easter but security advice was against that.”

“Instead, Government made arrangements for the parents to come to their girls in Abuja in batches.”

“Eighteen of the parents left Abuja on Friday, May 5 after spending three days with their daughters. This can be verified.”

“Another set will also come once arrangements for them are put in place.”

