Clampdown on our members won’t stop anniversary celebration —MASSOB

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has said the renewed clampdown on its members by the Police in Aba, Abia State, will not stop the celebration of the 17th anniversary of the hoisting of the Biafra flag in the city on May 22.

MASSOB/BIM founder, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, had hoisted the Biafra flag at a location along Faulks Road, Aba, on May 22, 2000.

Briefing newsmen in Aba, MASSOB leader, Abia South zone, Mr. Okporie Nkama, who disclosed that activities had been lined up for a hitch free anniversary celebration, said all flags will fly at half mast across the city and other Biafran territories, while residents are urged to go about their businesses without fear of molestation.

He lamented that Police had, last week, arrested three members of the group at a location in the city and called for their release to enable them participate in the anniversary celebrations.

Okporie gave the names of the arrested MASSOB members as Fidelis Anidobi, Ifeanyichukwu Umeizunna and Clement Izunwanne, whom he said, have been languishing in police detention without committing any offence.

He said: “The renewed clampdown on MASSOB members in Aba will not stop us from marking our anniversary in the city. It might interest you to know that the police have embarked on a secret clampdown on our members. These people did not commit any offence, nothing was found on them, yet they have been in detention for about 3 weeks now.”

“We remain committed to the non violent approach adopted by our leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike and urge the Police authorities to release our members unconditionally. Let them know that nobody can intimidate MASSOB into abandoning our struggle for the actualization of an independent state of Biafra.

“We congratulate all members of MASSOB/BIM for not hurting anybody in the past 17 years of this struggle despite the killings and harassment from the Nigerian security agents. We will also like to appreciate all Biafrans in Abia South mostly Aba traders, artisans and professional bodies including the media for their contributions in making this non violent struggle of MASSOB/BIM a reality.

The post Clampdown on our members won’t stop anniversary celebration —MASSOB appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

