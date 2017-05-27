Clark’s 90th Birthday God’s Gift to N-Delta — Evah

The coordinator, Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Comrade Joseph Evah, has described Chief EK Clark as God’s gift to the Niger Delta at the right time.

In a congratulatory message to mark the 90th birthday of the elder statesman, Evah stated: “God gave us Chief EK Clark at the right time and preserved his life for these many years to defend the region. Chief Clark was strategically positioned by God at the right time to play the role of a political guardian angel for the region in a country operating an unwritten apartheid system against our people”

The Niger Delta activist stressed that if Chief EK Clark had not been around, the Jonathan presidency would have been disgraced out of office within one year, adding that he (Clark) remained the symbol of our Niger Delta, just as Mandela was the symbol of the black race in South Africa, even in death.

According to Evah, “We condemn the absence of Federal Government or state sponsored monument in honour of the former minister of information during the Gen. Gowon era. We the Ijaw demand that with the latest testimony by activist, Senator Shehu Sani that it was Chief Clark that contacted him to prepare a road map to negotiate the freedom of the Chibok girls, shows the commitment of the nationalist and should be given national recognition”, he said.a

