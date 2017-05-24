Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Clean Cooking Stove: NGO empowers women in Kaduna

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Women Initiative for Sustainable Environment (WISE), an NGO, said on Wednesday that it would offer a grant of 7, 500 US dollars as start-up capital to 30 women in Kaduna State to run clean cooking stove enterprises. The WISE Founder and Programme Director, Ms. Olanike Olugboji, made this known in Kaduna, on the sideline of a five-day training on clean cooking stove enterprise.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.