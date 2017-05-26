Cleric advises Muslims to adhere strictly to Ramadan rules

Sheikh Yusuf Suleiman, Chief Imam of Unguwar Gwari Central Mosque Minna, has enjoined Muslims to adhere strictly to the conditions attached to Ramadan period.

Suleiman told newsmen on Friday in Minna that observing the rules attached to fasting was very significant.

He also urged Muslims to always seek knowledge to enable them practice the religion in accordance with the dictates of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

” Muslims should also use the Ramadan period to imbibe the lessons of the life of humility, sacrifice and sharing of the holy Prophet Muhammad(PBUH),” he said.

He urged wealthy individuals to use their resources in the cause of Allah and to assist those in need to enable them observe the Ramadan without stress.

” Our business men and women should desist from indiscriminate increase of basic amenities during the Ramadan period.”

He also advised Muslims to be vigilant, read the Holy Quran and undertake good deeds during the Ramadan.

