Cleric survives encounter with suspected assassins

By Evelyn Usman

Pastor Chucks Ogene of Glory Chapel, Jakande Estate, Oke-Afa, Lagos, escaped death by the whiskers yesterday, after an encounter with suspected assassins.

Ogene was said to have engaged one of the assassins in a fight that lasted 20 minutes before help came.

Narrating his close shave with death to Vanguard, Pastor Ogene said: “I woke up, when power was restored, to put on the pumping machine and went back to my room to lie down, awaiting when my tank would be filled.”

He said it was while going to put off the machine that he discovered the intruder in his children’s room, who he fought with until some members that were sleeping in the church joined him to overpower the suspect.

The suspect, who gave his name as Akeem, was discovered to be residing in the estate. He revealed, during questioning by a mob, that he was sent by one Lucky, adding that other fleeing members of his gang stood outside, while he went inside.

He was on the verge of being set ablaze by the mob, but for Pastor Ogene’s plea, who insisted he should be taken to the police station.

The mob abandoned the suspect in a pool of his blood in front of his stepmother’s eatery, until policemen from Ejigbo Division, who were alerted, instructed his family to take him to Isolo General Hospital.

A relative of the suspect, who gave her name simply as Bisi, lamented that the suspect had been beaten twice by a mob in the last three weeks over similar offence.

