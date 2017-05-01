Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cleric tasks Nigerians on prayer to receive God’s grace

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pastor Dele Balogun, the Pastor in Charge of Region 21, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Glory House, Covenant Sanctuary, on Monday, charged Nigerians to pray hard to God to receive the grace to move Nigeria forward. Balogun gave this charge in Ibadan in a sermon he delivered at the May edition of the “First day […]

The post Cleric tasks Nigerians on prayer to receive God’s grace appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.