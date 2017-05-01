Cleric tasks Nigerians on prayer to receive God’s grace

Ibadan – Pastor Dele Balogun, the Pastor in Charge of Region 21, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Glory House, Covenant Sanctuary, on Monday, charged Nigerians to pray hard to God to receive the grace to move Nigeria forward.

Balogun gave this charge in Ibadan in a sermon he delivered at the May edition of the “First day with Jesus”; a prayer programme, held every first day of a new month with the theme: “Great Grace”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the occasion is a special programme to pray for individuals, families, the church and leaders in Nigeria.

According to the clergyman, Nigeria needs the ‘Great Grace’ of God to be able to move out of the many challenges the nation is facing at the moment.

He said that some nations that were blessed with the ‘Great Grace’ would witness first class fruitfulness, outstanding miracles, open doors and unstoppable progress amid the challenges.

Balogun defined favour as, “unmerited divine assistance given to humans for their regeneration or sanctification, and a virtue or excellence of God towards mankind.

“Grace is the love of God shown to the unlovely; the peace of God given to the restless; the unmerited favour of God,” he added.

The pastor, who quoted from the books of Acts; chapter 4 verse 33, and Romans: 17, said that a country bestowed with God’s grace, would blossom in the midst of famine.

“I am sure that what God has in stock for us as a nation, family and community, is more than we are expecting.

“The dignity and honour of Nigeria would be restored by God very soon but Nigerians should continue to pray steadfastly.

“If individuals, communities, or nations, carry God’s Great Grace, they will always be fortunate.

“Where others are tied down, you will always escape because you are a carrier of the Great Grace,” he added.

