Cleric urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari

Rev. Soji Adeniyi of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lokoja, has appealed to Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari,as he traveled out of the country on health ground.

‎Adeniyi made the appeal on Sunday in Lokoja, his sermon entitled, “The need to always pray for a nation.”

The cleric said there was a need for the people to always seek the face of God for their leaders and country.

The Reverend, who prayed for the quick recovery of Buhari, said he would triumph over the sickness and return in good health to continue his duty to the nation.

He advised people who form the habit of wishing their fellow human death to eschew such attitude, adding that it was against the scripture.

Adeniyi, however, urged leaders to always have the fear of God in their actions toward the led and make it a duty to serve the people.

He expressed the hope that Nigeria would soon be ranked among great nations of the world. (NAN)

The post Cleric urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

