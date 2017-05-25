Cleric urges Nigerians to preach forgiveness, love

Rev. Fr. Job Chechet, a Catholic Priest, has urged Christians and Nigerians in general to practice and preach the message of forgiveness, love and hope to make the country a better place.

Chechet gave the advice in a sermon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Gwarimpa, at the Mass to mark the Ascension of the Lord, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ascension Day marks the Christian belief that Jesus ascended into heaven.

The priest said that Nigerians should emulate Jesus Christ who loved the world and gave himself as sacrifice for the salvation of all.

He said Christ taught the world through his mission to love and forgive as well as living a holy life.

“This message of love and forgiveness is what He has called us to preach as we remember His ascension into heaven today.

“There are lot of vices in the world but you should make difference by building a personal relationship with God and read the Scriptures to know what is pleasing to Him.

“Our attitude to sinners should be to love them; the Church will not condemn individuals who sin in name of exercising their human rights rather she will condemn the act.

“The Church will condemn the act that does not glorify God and pray for the conversion of those involved in such act,’’ he said.

Chechet further urged Nigerians to desist from the act of condemning one another saying “ we all have our weaknesses but we should learn to show love to all’’.

He also urged Nigerians to stand on truth and justice in the face of corruption and lawlessness.

“I pray that God will give you courage to stand for what is right, knowing that whatever you do has spiritual inclination.

“So, you should live in a way that will please God so that you will spend eternity with Him after your journey in this world,’’ the priest said.

According to the Bible, Jesus Christ met several times with his disciples during the 40 days after his resurrection so he could teach them how to pass on his message.

On the 40th day, he took them to the Mount of Olives, where they watched as he ascended to heaven.

This day symbolises the end of the Easter season, and takes place ten days before Pentecost.

Newsmen report that the Novena (nine days prayers) to the Holy Spirit will start on May 26, in preparation for Pentecost, which will come up on Sunday, 4th of June.

