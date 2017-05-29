Pages Navigation Menu

Clerics commends FG’s fight against corruption, insecurity

Posted on May 29, 2017

Some clerics on Monday commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for the achievements recorded so in the fight against corruption and insecurity in the country. Pastor Glory Akhimie, a Pastor at the Winners Chapel in Lagos, told the Nigerian Pilot that the fight against corruption was a fight in the right direction. “The present administration is […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

