Clerics who preach violence are same as Boko Haram – Onaiyekan

The Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan on Tuesday called for the arrest of clerics who incite violence through their sermons. The revered clergy likened such religious leaders to Boko Haram, stating that terror acts in Nigeria started from preachings of violence. He spoke to newsmen at a workshop on Preventing Violent Extremism in […]

Clerics who preach violence are same as Boko Haram – Onaiyekan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

