Clerk of Sokoto House of Assembly, Suleiman Muhammad is dead

The Clerk of Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad, died in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 53, a statement from the assembly said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muhammad died at the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, after a brief illness. His remains were buried in Sokoto after […]

Clerk of Sokoto House of Assembly, Suleiman Muhammad is dead

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

