Clinton attacks Trump, recalls Nixon’s impeachment – Economic Times

Posted on May 27, 2017


Clinton attacks Trump, recalls Nixon's impeachment
Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has ripped into US President Donald Trump, drawing parallels between him and former president Richard Nixon whose presidency she said ended in "disgrace" with his "impeachment" for obstruction …
