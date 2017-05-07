Closing of coal-fired stations will lead to jobs blood bath – Politicsweb
|
Independent Online
|
Closing of coal-fired stations will lead to jobs blood bath
Politicsweb
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) notes the decision of the Western Cape High Court which found that government's deals with various countries on nuclear energy are unlawful. It also found that Government's process to roll out …
How to ignite growth and return South Africa to investment grade
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!