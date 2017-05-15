Club Africain tame Rivers United – SuperSport
SuperSport
Club Africain tame Rivers United
SuperSport
An own goal and a missed penalty proved decisive as Club Africain overpowered Rivers United 3-1 in an explosive Caf Confederation Cup clash in Tunis on Sunday. United's technical manager, Stanley Eguma made five changes to the side that drew 0-0 …
