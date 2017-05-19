CMD, striking resident doctors bicker over welfare at UBTH

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Michael Ibadin, has decried the incessant strikes by its branch of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD).

However, he said its management was determined to resolve all outstanding issues raised by the doctors. But he stressed that the management was taken aback by the decision of ARD to goon strike despite several concessions to it recently.

Ibadin, who debunked the association’s allegations on poor members’ welfare and services at the hospital, said all pleas to the association to shelve the strike and maintain peace pending the determination of management to resolve all outstanding issues were ignored.

According to him, the recent five days warning strike by the doctors was a calculated attempt to malign and blackmail him.

He spoke further: “Management is, however, not surprise at the turn of the event as the ARD has always treated the CMD with disdain and disrespect and has committed herself alongside others to humiliate him out of office and if possible destroy him.”

Reacting to some of the issues raised by the association, he said: “Promotion arrears are sourced from the “Service Wide Vote” and discerning individuals know that arrears of promotions have not been paid by government since 2014. This we have explained at several fora but it would not just stick with ARD members because they would not accept anything else other than their solutions and positions on issues.

“Management has in the past approved extension of residency training period for residents in Pathology and granting of requests for extension of residency training period is the prerogative of management and is not granted as a blanket approval across board.

Extension of training period shall continue to be granted on their merit.”

He said the issuance of promotion letters was an ongoing process. “If there are delays they have to do with naughty issue of where to place the resident who is advanced. The position of ARD on placement is at variance with the dictates of the Civil Service Rule. Proper placement of residents remains a contentious issue, which hopefully should be resolved soon. In the interim I have directed that status quo be maintained. This will be without prejudice to the outcome of ongoing discussions.”

The ARD had on Tuesday embarked on a five-day warning strike to press home their demand over issues bothering on members’ welfare.

