CNPP condemns PDP, Fayose for playing politics with Chibok girls’ release.

Ado-Ekiti – The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) in Ekiti has criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Gov. Ayo Fayose over their comments on the release of the 82 Chibok girls.

PDP National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, had condemned the swap of the girls with some Boko Haram members.

Fayose, on his part, also described the release of the girls as a diversionary tactic orchestrated by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

But the CNPP in a statement by its Chairman, Mr Tunji Ogunlola, condemned Makarfi’s comment, saying he was “playing politics with the freedom of Chibok girls.’’

He noted that the girls had been in captivity for over three years, adding that Nigerians appreciated the efforts of Buhari in securing the release in line with his promise in the run-up to the 2019 general election.

“CNPP condemns the PDP leader , Makarfi, for playing politics with the Chibok girls’ release.

“ They had their own time in power, but lacked the will to secure the release of the girls,” he said

Ogunlola also advised Fayose to pay attention to good governance and look for ways to pay civil servants and pensioners who were suffering in his state.

The post CNPP condemns PDP, Fayose for playing politics with Chibok girls’ release. appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

