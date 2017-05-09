Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CNPP slams Fayose, Makarfi over comments on Chibok girls release

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in Ekiti State has criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose over their comments on the release of 82 Chibok girls. While Makarfi condemned the swap of the girls with some Book Haram members, Fayose described […]

CNPP slams Fayose, Makarfi over comments on Chibok girls release

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.