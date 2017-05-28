CNS promises sustained protection of Nigeria’s maritime domain

The Chief of Naval Staff, (CNS) Vice Adm Ibok-Ete Ibas, has promised that the Nigerian Navy will sustain its efforts to protect the nation’s maritime domain.

The CNS made the promise on Sunday in Abuja at an inter-denominational church service held at Anglican Church Mogadishu Military Cantonment, to mark the 61st anniversary of the navy.

He expressed delight that the Nigerian Navy had attained 61 years and had also done well in protecting the nation’s maritime domain and the security of the country.

Ibas noted that though there were series of challenges the Navy encountered while carrying out its professional responsibilities, its officers and men were not deterred.

He said that a lot still needed to be done to protect the nation’s assets and general security of the country.

He urged sister organisations to be more united in the fight against the insurgents in the North-East and other crimes.

“Having gone this far, it is my view that we can feel a sense of retrospective self justification for our match from birth to date.

“We have had chequered history no doubt, but our ups overwhelming outweigh our downs.

“If we should take stock today, our progress will be evident in varied considerations.

“From a mere 250 ill trained individuals, it had grown in strength to almost 25, 000 well trained professionals, “the CNS aid.

In his sermon, Babajide Ajayi, Chief Chaplain, Navy Protestant Church, Mogadishu Military Cantonment, urged Nigerians to pray for the navy and their families as they celebrate their 61st year aniversary.

“I called on every citizen of this country to pray for our gallant officers not to encounter any difficulty while in the battle field.

“With the achievements recorded so far, it is a clear indication that the fight against the insurgency has started yielding positive results,” he said.

Ajayi also urged Nigerians to pray to God Almighty for blessing Nigeria with abundant natural resources.

The chaplain prayed God to salvage the economic situation and the security challenges facing the country.

He advised Nigerians to pray for the leadership of the country, adding that Nigeria could only move forward if the people got it right.

