Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coach to buy rival Kate Spade for $2.4 billion

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Handbags are pictured through a window of a Coach store in Pasadena, California (photo Reuters)

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Handbag maker Coach Inc (COH.N) said it would buy Kate Spade & Co (KATE.N) for 2.4 billion dollars as it looks tap the smaller rival’s popularity among millennials.

The 18.50 dollar per share cash offer represents a premium of nine per cent to Kate Spade’s Friday close.
Kate Spade’s stock was trading above the offer price at 18.95 dollar premarket on Monday.

The stock has risen 17 per cent since Dec. 27, a day before the Wall Street Journal reported the company was looking to sell itself.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017 and add to adjusted earnings in fiscal 2018, Coach said.

Reuters reported in April, citing sources, that Kate Spade would need a few more weeks negotiating a sale of the company after receiving an offer from Coach.

Coach expects to have a run rate of about $50 million in savings within three years of the closing of the deal.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.