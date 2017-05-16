Pages Navigation Menu

Coco Ice Caught ‘Doing It’ With Artiste, Jumabee In Studio | VIDEO + PHOTOS

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

BBN Ex-house mate, Coco Ice was recently caught with the veteran artiste, Jumabee in the studio doing the ‘Love play’ while recording a song in the studio. This is no doubt a confirmation of their rumoured relationship. Coco Ice is an award-winning rapper and was evicted from Big Brother Naija reality show 2017. Likewise, Jumabee …

The post Coco Ice Caught 'Doing It' With Artiste, Jumabee In Studio | VIDEO + PHOTOS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

