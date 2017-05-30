Cocoa export: Africa has been doing a stupid thing since 1863, says Akin Adesina – TheCable
Cocoa export: Africa has been doing a stupid thing since 1863, says Akin Adesina
TheCable
Akin Adesina, president of Africa Development Bank (AFDB), says Africa has been doing a stupid thing by exporting raw materials and importing finished goods. Adesina made this remark while speaking at the closing press conference of the annual meeting …
