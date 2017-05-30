Cocoa extends rebound, raw sugar slumps to 13-month low – Times of India
|
Cocoa extends rebound, raw sugar slumps to 13-month low
Times of India
LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) – Cocoa futures rose on Tuesday, boosted by speculative short-covering and industry buying, while raw sugar fell to its weakest level in more than a year. COCOA. * July London cocoa rose by 36 pounds, or 2.4 percent, to 1,531 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
