Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coincheck Launches Interest-Paying Bitcoin Accounts Pending Regulatory Approval – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Coincheck Launches Interest-Paying Bitcoin Accounts Pending Regulatory Approval
Nigeria Today
Japanese bitcoin exchange Coincheck announced on Monday the launch of interest-paying bitcoin savings accounts, allowing customers to earn up to 5 percent in bitcoin per year. However, the service is currently restricted, pending the approval of the …
Bitcoin Traded at High Premium of $1835 in Japan: Reasons & TrendsCoinTelegraph

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.